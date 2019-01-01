NiSource (NYSE:NI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.750
Quarterly Revenue
$1.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.9B
Earnings History
NiSource Questions & Answers
When is NiSource (NYSE:NI) reporting earnings?
NiSource (NI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NiSource (NYSE:NI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which hit the estimate of $0.10.
What were NiSource’s (NYSE:NI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $995.6M, which beat the estimate of $935.4M.
