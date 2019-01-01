QQQ
Range
13.74 - 14.36
Vol / Avg.
99.2K/293.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.01 - 32.12
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.99
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
77.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company's products include NGM282 (aldafermin), NGM313 (MK-3655), NGM120, NGM120, NGM621, and NGM395, all these are focused on NASH, diabetes, oncology, AMD and metabolic disease.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NGM Biopharmaceuticals's (NGM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) stock?

A

The latest price target for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) was reported by Raymond James on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting NGM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 191.97% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)?

A

The stock price for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) is $14.385 last updated Today at 6:54:28 PM.

Q

Does NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Q

When is NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) reporting earnings?

A

NGM Biopharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) operate in?

A

NGM Biopharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.