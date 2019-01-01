NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company's products include NGM282 (aldafermin), NGM313 (MK-3655), NGM120, NGM120, NGM621, and NGM395, all these are focused on NASH, diabetes, oncology, AMD and metabolic disease.