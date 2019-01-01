QQQ
NuGen Medical Devices Inc is an emerging specialty medical device company focused on developing and commercializing novel drug delivery technologies. Its principal business is the research, development and commercialization of innovative needle-free injection devices and systems for the administration of subcutaneous medication. The company is developing products using needlefree drug delivery technology in several important fields including, but not limited to, anaphylaxis, diabetes, severe migraine, erectile dysfunction, chronic anaemia, neutropenia, autoimmune rheumatoid arthritis, growth and fertility hormone, psoriasis as well as DNA and conventional/pediatric vaccines.

NuGen Medical Devices Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NuGen Medical Devices (NGMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NuGen Medical Devices (OTCPK: NGMDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NuGen Medical Devices's (NGMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NuGen Medical Devices.

Q

What is the target price for NuGen Medical Devices (NGMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NuGen Medical Devices

Q

Current Stock Price for NuGen Medical Devices (NGMDF)?

A

The stock price for NuGen Medical Devices (OTCPK: NGMDF)

Q

Does NuGen Medical Devices (NGMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NuGen Medical Devices.

Q

When is NuGen Medical Devices (OTCPK:NGMDF) reporting earnings?

A

NuGen Medical Devices does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NuGen Medical Devices (NGMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NuGen Medical Devices.

Q

What sector and industry does NuGen Medical Devices (NGMDF) operate in?

A

NuGen Medical Devices is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.