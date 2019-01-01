NuGen Medical Devices Inc is an emerging specialty medical device company focused on developing and commercializing novel drug delivery technologies. Its principal business is the research, development and commercialization of innovative needle-free injection devices and systems for the administration of subcutaneous medication. The company is developing products using needlefree drug delivery technology in several important fields including, but not limited to, anaphylaxis, diabetes, severe migraine, erectile dysfunction, chronic anaemia, neutropenia, autoimmune rheumatoid arthritis, growth and fertility hormone, psoriasis as well as DNA and conventional/pediatric vaccines.