|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Next Generation Mgmt (OTCEM: NGMC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Next Generation Mgmt.
There is no analysis for Next Generation Mgmt
The stock price for Next Generation Mgmt (OTCEM: NGMC) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Next Generation Mgmt.
Next Generation Mgmt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Next Generation Mgmt.
Next Generation Mgmt is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.