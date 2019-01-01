QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Next Generation Management Corp engages in the medical marijuana business. It provides turnkey facilities including management, accounting, and security services, to the medical and recreational cannabis industry in the United States.

Next Generation Mgmt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Next Generation Mgmt (NGMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Next Generation Mgmt (OTCEM: NGMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Next Generation Mgmt's (NGMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Next Generation Mgmt.

Q

What is the target price for Next Generation Mgmt (NGMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Next Generation Mgmt

Q

Current Stock Price for Next Generation Mgmt (NGMC)?

A

The stock price for Next Generation Mgmt (OTCEM: NGMC) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Next Generation Mgmt (NGMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Next Generation Mgmt.

Q

When is Next Generation Mgmt (OTCEM:NGMC) reporting earnings?

A

Next Generation Mgmt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Next Generation Mgmt (NGMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Next Generation Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does Next Generation Mgmt (NGMC) operate in?

A

Next Generation Mgmt is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.