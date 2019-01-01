New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$205.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$205.8M
Earnings History
New Relic Questions & Answers
When is New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) reporting earnings?
New Relic (NEWR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which beat the estimate of $-0.13.
What were New Relic’s (NYSE:NEWR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $80.1M, which beat the estimate of $78.1M.
