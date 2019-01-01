NewRiver REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust that invests in, manages, and develops retail and leisure properties. The company's property portfolio comprises shopping centers, retail warehouses, and pubs across the United Kingdom. The retail properties contribute the most of total revenue, and these are largely located in Yorkshire and Humberside, London, Northeast and Southeast England, Scotland, and Wales. The company generates most of the revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include discount retailers, fashion and accessory stores, groceries, homeware and furniture stores, and dining venues.