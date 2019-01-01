QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
310.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NewRiver REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust that invests in, manages, and develops retail and leisure properties. The company's property portfolio comprises shopping centers, retail warehouses, and pubs across the United Kingdom. The retail properties contribute the most of total revenue, and these are largely located in Yorkshire and Humberside, London, Northeast and Southeast England, Scotland, and Wales. The company generates most of the revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include discount retailers, fashion and accessory stores, groceries, homeware and furniture stores, and dining venues.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NewRiver REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NewRiver REIT (NRWRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NewRiver REIT (OTCPK: NRWRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NewRiver REIT's (NRWRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NewRiver REIT.

Q

What is the target price for NewRiver REIT (NRWRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NewRiver REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for NewRiver REIT (NRWRF)?

A

The stock price for NewRiver REIT (OTCPK: NRWRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NewRiver REIT (NRWRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NewRiver REIT.

Q

When is NewRiver REIT (OTCPK:NRWRF) reporting earnings?

A

NewRiver REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NewRiver REIT (NRWRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NewRiver REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does NewRiver REIT (NRWRF) operate in?

A

NewRiver REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.