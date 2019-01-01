QQQ
Newron Sport is engaged in the production and distribution of inline skates and roller blades.

Analyst Ratings

Newron Sport Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newron Sport (NSPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newron Sport (OTCPK: NSPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newron Sport's (NSPT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Newron Sport.

Q

What is the target price for Newron Sport (NSPT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Newron Sport

Q

Current Stock Price for Newron Sport (NSPT)?

A

The stock price for Newron Sport (OTCPK: NSPT) is $0.0016 last updated Today at 7:45:54 PM.

Q

Does Newron Sport (NSPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newron Sport.

Q

When is Newron Sport (OTCPK:NSPT) reporting earnings?

A

Newron Sport does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Newron Sport (NSPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newron Sport.

Q

What sector and industry does Newron Sport (NSPT) operate in?

A

Newron Sport is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.