(NETE), Quotes and News Summary

Net Element Inc is a financial technology-driven group specializing in mobile payments and other transactional services in emerging countries and the United States. It operates through two segments. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting; and the International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the North America transaction solutions segment.