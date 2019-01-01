QQQ
Range
17.55 - 18.65
Vol / Avg.
6.6K/58.8K
Div / Yield
0.18/0.98%
52 Wk
10.5 - 28.85
Mkt Cap
59.3B
Payout Ratio
28.8
Open
17.92
P/E
32.54
EPS
0.96
Shares
3.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
NetEase, which started on an Internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, cloud music, media, advertising, email, live streaming, online education, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary).

NetEase Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NetEase (NETTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NetEase (OTCPK: NETTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NetEase's (NETTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NetEase.

Q

What is the target price for NetEase (NETTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NetEase

Q

Current Stock Price for NetEase (NETTF)?

A

The stock price for NetEase (OTCPK: NETTF) is $17.68 last updated Today at 6:40:20 PM.

Q

Does NetEase (NETTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NetEase.

Q

When is NetEase (OTCPK:NETTF) reporting earnings?

A

NetEase does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NetEase (NETTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NetEase.

Q

What sector and industry does NetEase (NETTF) operate in?

A

NetEase is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.