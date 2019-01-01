Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc provides full-cycle environmental solutions to consumers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. It provides environmental solutions and well site logistics management, including delivery, collection, treatment, recycling and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. The firm's segments include Northeast, Southern and Rocky Mountain segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Rocky Mountain segment.