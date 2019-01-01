|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nuverra Envirn Solns (AMEX: NES) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nuverra Envirn Solns.
The latest price target for Nuverra Envirn Solns (AMEX: NES) was reported by Stifel on January 19, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NES to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nuverra Envirn Solns (AMEX: NES) is $2.149 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Nuverra Envirn Solns.
Nuverra Envirn Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nuverra Envirn Solns.
Nuverra Envirn Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.