Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.3 - 4.56
Mkt Cap
34.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.45
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc provides full-cycle environmental solutions to consumers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. It provides environmental solutions and well site logistics management, including delivery, collection, treatment, recycling and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. The firm's segments include Northeast, Southern and Rocky Mountain segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Rocky Mountain segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuverra Envirn Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuverra Envirn Solns (NES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuverra Envirn Solns (AMEX: NES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuverra Envirn Solns's (NES) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuverra Envirn Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Nuverra Envirn Solns (NES) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuverra Envirn Solns (AMEX: NES) was reported by Stifel on January 19, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NES to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuverra Envirn Solns (NES)?

A

The stock price for Nuverra Envirn Solns (AMEX: NES) is $2.149 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuverra Envirn Solns (NES) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuverra Envirn Solns.

Q

When is Nuverra Envirn Solns (AMEX:NES) reporting earnings?

A

Nuverra Envirn Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Nuverra Envirn Solns (NES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuverra Envirn Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuverra Envirn Solns (NES) operate in?

A

Nuverra Envirn Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.