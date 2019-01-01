QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.26 - 18.7
Vol / Avg.
93.1K/423.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.16 - 25.25
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.33
P/E
36.04
EPS
0.18
Shares
115M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 1:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 2:00PM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 7:14AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc produces luxury and ultra-luxury wine across a portfolio of winery brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Decoy, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. Its revenue is comprised of wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. Wholesale revenue is generated through sales directly to California retailers and restaurants, sales to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, and sales to export distributors that sell internationally.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.200 0.0600
REV96.770M104.181M7.411M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Duckhorn Portfolio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Duckhorn Portfolio's (NAPA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting NAPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.71% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)?

A

The stock price for Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) is $18.61 last updated Today at 6:14:32 PM.

Q

Does Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Duckhorn Portfolio.

Q

When is Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) reporting earnings?

A

Duckhorn Portfolio’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duckhorn Portfolio.

Q

What sector and industry does Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) operate in?

A

Duckhorn Portfolio is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.