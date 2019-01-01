|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|0.200
|0.0600
|REV
|96.770M
|104.181M
|7.411M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Duckhorn Portfolio’s space includes: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE), MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST).
The latest price target for Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting NAPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.71% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) is $18.61 last updated Today at 6:14:32 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Duckhorn Portfolio.
Duckhorn Portfolio’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Duckhorn Portfolio.
Duckhorn Portfolio is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.