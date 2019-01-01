The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc produces luxury and ultra-luxury wine across a portfolio of winery brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Decoy, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. Its revenue is comprised of wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. Wholesale revenue is generated through sales directly to California retailers and restaurants, sales to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, and sales to export distributors that sell internationally.