Range
4.11 - 4.43
Vol / Avg.
32.1K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.91 - 9.75
Mkt Cap
51.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
12.2M
Outstanding
Fresh Vine Wine Inc is a producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines in the United States. Its wine collection features a California Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, California Rose wine, and a Limited Reserve Napa Cabernet.

Fresh Vine Wine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fresh Vine Wine (AMEX: VINE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fresh Vine Wine's (VINE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fresh Vine Wine.

Q

What is the target price for Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fresh Vine Wine

Q

Current Stock Price for Fresh Vine Wine (VINE)?

A

The stock price for Fresh Vine Wine (AMEX: VINE) is $4.185 last updated Today at 3:07:05 PM.

Q

Does Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fresh Vine Wine.

Q

When is Fresh Vine Wine (AMEX:VINE) reporting earnings?

A

Fresh Vine Wine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fresh Vine Wine.

Q

What sector and industry does Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) operate in?

A

Fresh Vine Wine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.