Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) was reported by RBC Capital on March 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting NAPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.42% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA) was provided by RBC Capital, and Duckhorn Portfolio upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Duckhorn Portfolio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Duckhorn Portfolio was filed on March 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $23.00. The current price Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) is trading at is $20.83, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
