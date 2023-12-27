Why Reneo Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RPHM shares rose sharply during Wednesday’s session after Concentra sent an acquisition proposal to acquire 100% of equity of the company for $1.80 per share.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 13.6% to $1.59 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares jumped 169% to $9.90 after the company announced that it entered a non-binding term sheet to sell its Niclosamide program for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases.

shares climbed 91.8% to $0.27. RiskOn International expects to announce its new generative AI platform and technology partner on Jan. 3, 2024. Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK surged 64.2% to $75.05 after the company announced topline results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

jumped 25% to $8.89. Elicio Therapeutics 10% owner GKCC, LLC acquired a total of 1,213,000 shares an average price of $5.81. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. MTNB gained 24.7% to $0.2518 after the company announced results from a series of in vivo studies demonstrating oral delivery of two LNC-formulated small single-strand oligonucleotides.

surged 12.2% to $4.4550. BTIG maintained Organogenesis with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $6. Ascent Industries Co. ACNT rose 11.9% to $9.05 as the company reported the sale of the business of Specialty Pipe & Tube for around $55 million in an all-cash deal.

surged 7.4% to $184.89. Li Auto Inc. LI gained 5.1% to $36.20.

Losers

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. HALL shares fell 31.4% to $1.0764. Hallmark Financial Services gave notice to Nasdaq of intention to voluntarily delist its shares of common stock from Nasdaq Global Market.

shares fell 28.8% to $2.60 after jumping around 11% on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA fell 20.4% to $7.07 after the FDA placed a clinical hold on the IOV-LUN-202 trial in response to a recently reported Grade 5 adverse event potentially related to the non-myeloablative lymphodepletion pre-conditioning regimen.

dipped 15.4% to $0.33. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX fell 15.4% to $2.20. Bluejay Diagnostics announced initiation of multicenter clinical study evaluating symphony IL-6 in sepsis patients.

declined 13.7% to $0.6120. Volcon, Inc. VLCN fell 12.7% to $0.1224. On Dec 19, Volcon got deficiency letter from Nasdaq that the company did not meet minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

shares fell 9.1% to $0.2090. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares gained 16% on Tuesday after the company announced that it was granted patents for Allogeneic Exosome Platform-Product in neurological disorder treatments. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. IINN shares fell 8.7% to $1.16. Inspira Technologies shares gained 5% on Tuesday after the company announced 95% accuracy results for HYLA Blood Sensor. Additionally, the company plans FDA submission for clearance in 2024.

fell 8.6% to $1.4250. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT shares fell 6.8% to $0.5510. Oncternal Therapeutics updated the status of a recent study involving a treatment for relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell lymphoma, including patients who have failed previous CD19 CAR-T treatment.

