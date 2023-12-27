Why Reneo Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading...
Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RPHM shares rose sharply during Wednesday’s session after Concentra sent an acquisition proposal to acquire 100% of equity of the company for $1.80 per share.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 13.6% to $1.59 on Wednesday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.
Gainers
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares jumped 169% to $9.90 after the company announced that it entered a non-binding term sheet to sell its Niclosamide program for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases.
- Cingulate Inc. CING gained 95.2% to $4.08.
- RiskOn International, Inc. ROI shares climbed 91.8% to $0.27. RiskOn International expects to announce its new generative AI platform and technology partner on Jan. 3, 2024.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK surged 64.2% to $75.05 after the company announced topline results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
- AEye, Inc. LIDR rose 61.2% to $3.58.
- Vince Holding Corp. VNCE jumped 42% to $3.2399.
- Bit Brother LimitedBETS gained 38.2% to $0.0152 after jumping 111% on Tuesday.
- Nxu, Inc. NXU rose 34% to $4.18.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX gained 32% to $1.7551.
- Jet.AI Inc. JTAI shares gained 28% to $2.05 after falling 39% on Tuesday.
- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. ELTX jumped 25% to $8.89. Elicio Therapeutics 10% owner GKCC, LLC acquired a total of 1,213,000 shares an average price of $5.81.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. MTNB gained 24.7% to $0.2518 after the company announced results from a series of in vivo studies demonstrating oral delivery of two LNC-formulated small single-strand oligonucleotides.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS shares rose 23.8% to $2.70 after the company reported the FDA approval of UDENYCA ONBODY for pegfilgrastim-cbqv.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF gained 21.3% to $2.6950 after gaining 3% on Tuesday.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN rose 15.2% to $0.7322.
- Burford Capital Limited BUR gained 14.3% to $15.44.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. EWTX climbed 13.8% to $10.84.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares rose 13.8% to $0.4380 after gaining 33% on Tuesday.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP gained 12.8% to $4.74.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO surged 12.2% to $4.4550. BTIG maintained Organogenesis with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $6.
- Ascent Industries Co. ACNT rose 11.9% to $9.05 as the company reported the sale of the business of Specialty Pipe & Tube for around $55 million in an all-cash deal.
- Mynd.ai, Inc. MYND gained 10.4% to $5.20.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN surged 7.4% to $184.89.
- Li Auto Inc. LI gained 5.1% to $36.20.
Losers
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. HALL shares fell 31.4% to $1.0764. Hallmark Financial Services gave notice to Nasdaq of intention to voluntarily delist its shares of common stock from Nasdaq Global Market.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS fell 29.5% to $4.1050.
- Nukkleus Inc. NUKK shares fell 28.8% to $2.60 after jumping around 11% on Tuesday.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA fell 20.4% to $7.07 after the FDA placed a clinical hold on the IOV-LUN-202 trial in response to a recently reported Grade 5 adverse event potentially related to the non-myeloablative lymphodepletion pre-conditioning regimen.
- Mobix Labs, Inc. MOBX shares fell 17.1% to $5.80 after surging over 34% on Tuesday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. ADD dipped 15.4% to $0.33.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX fell 15.4% to $2.20. Bluejay Diagnostics announced initiation of multicenter clinical study evaluating symphony IL-6 in sepsis patients.
- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. GDHG declined 15% to $0.7880.
- ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB fell 14.4% to $2.2155 after surging 175% on Tuesday.
- Asset Entities Inc. ASST declined 13.7% to $0.6120.
- Volcon, Inc. VLCN fell 12.7% to $0.1224. On Dec 19, Volcon got deficiency letter from Nasdaq that the company did not meet minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL shares fell 10.8% to $1.63 after declining 7% on Tuesday.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. BCLI shares fell 9.1% to $0.2090. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares gained 16% on Tuesday after the company announced that it was granted patents for Allogeneic Exosome Platform-Product in neurological disorder treatments.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. IINN shares fell 8.7% to $1.16. Inspira Technologies shares gained 5% on Tuesday after the company announced 95% accuracy results for HYLA Blood Sensor. Additionally, the company plans FDA submission for clearance in 2024.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust IHT fell 8.6% to $1.4250.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT shares fell 6.8% to $0.5510. Oncternal Therapeutics updated the status of a recent study involving a treatment for relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell lymphoma, including patients who have failed previous CD19 CAR-T treatment.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC fell 6.2% to $5.31.
