There is no Press for this Ticker
Paul Mueller Co provides manufactured equipment and components. The company operates through four segments namely Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. In Dairy Farm Equipment, products include milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units. Industrial Equipment segment includes customized stainless steel and alloy processing and storage tanks, pure water equipment, and heat transfer products. Field Fabrication includes tanks/vessels, process piping, turnkey design. In Transportation, it includes delivery of products to customers and backhauls of materials and components. The company generates key revenue from Dairy Farm Equipment and Industrial Equipment segments. The group has a business presence all around the world.

Paul Mueller Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paul Mueller (MUEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paul Mueller (OTCPK: MUEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paul Mueller's (MUEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paul Mueller.

Q

What is the target price for Paul Mueller (MUEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paul Mueller

Q

Current Stock Price for Paul Mueller (MUEL)?

A

The stock price for Paul Mueller (OTCPK: MUEL) is $39.62 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:32:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paul Mueller (MUEL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2009 to stockholders of record on February 19, 2009.

Q

When is Paul Mueller (OTCPK:MUEL) reporting earnings?

A

Paul Mueller does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paul Mueller (MUEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paul Mueller.

Q

What sector and industry does Paul Mueller (MUEL) operate in?

A

Paul Mueller is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.