Paul Mueller Co provides manufactured equipment and components. The company operates through four segments namely Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. In Dairy Farm Equipment, products include milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units. Industrial Equipment segment includes customized stainless steel and alloy processing and storage tanks, pure water equipment, and heat transfer products. Field Fabrication includes tanks/vessels, process piping, turnkey design. In Transportation, it includes delivery of products to customers and backhauls of materials and components. The company generates key revenue from Dairy Farm Equipment and Industrial Equipment segments. The group has a business presence all around the world.