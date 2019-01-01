QQQ
Range
1.89 - 2.21
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/246.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.58 - 5.19
Mkt Cap
582.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2
P/E
1.1
EPS
78.29
Shares
271.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Mechel PAO is a vertically integrated group operating into three industrial segments Mining, Steel and Power. The mining segment produces metallurgical coal (coking coal, PCI and anthracite), steam coal, iron ore and iron ore concentrate, coke and chemical products. The segment consists of its coal, iron ore and coke production facilities in Russia. The steel segment produces and sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products and high value-added metal products, including wire products, stampings and forgings, structural shapes, beams and rails. The power segment sells electricity and capacity to the wholesale market. The majority of the revenue is derived from the Steel segment.

Earnings

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Mechel PAO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mechel PAO (MTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mechel PAO's (MTL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mechel PAO (MTL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) was reported by Citigroup on September 19, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.70 expecting MTL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.87% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mechel PAO (MTL)?

A

The stock price for Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) is $2.145 last updated Today at 5:25:10 PM.

Q

Does Mechel PAO (MTL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 2, 2008.

Q

When is Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) reporting earnings?

A

Mechel PAO’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Mechel PAO (MTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mechel PAO.

Q

What sector and industry does Mechel PAO (MTL) operate in?

A

Mechel PAO is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.