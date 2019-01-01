Mechel PAO is a vertically integrated group operating into three industrial segments Mining, Steel and Power. The mining segment produces metallurgical coal (coking coal, PCI and anthracite), steam coal, iron ore and iron ore concentrate, coke and chemical products. The segment consists of its coal, iron ore and coke production facilities in Russia. The steel segment produces and sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products and high value-added metal products, including wire products, stampings and forgings, structural shapes, beams and rails. The power segment sells electricity and capacity to the wholesale market. The majority of the revenue is derived from the Steel segment.