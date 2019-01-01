QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp is a holdings company, which, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemicals, plastics, and pharmaceuticals. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product. The Industrial Materials segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chemicals and polymers, including industrial gases, petrochemicals, thermoplastics, polyethylene, and polypropylene. The Performance Products segment sells electronics and designed materials, including LED lighting and equipment, specialty chemicals, polyester and industrial films, and fibers. The Health Care segment sells pharmaceuticals to treat autoimmune diseases, diabetes and kidney diseases, central nervous system treatments, and vaccines. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs (MTLHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs (OTCPK: MTLHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs's (MTLHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs (MTLHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs (MTLHY)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs (OTCPK: MTLHY) is $35.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs (MTLHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs (OTCPK:MTLHY) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs (MTLHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs (MTLHY) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi Chemical Hldgs is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.