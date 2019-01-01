Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp is a holdings company, which, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemicals, plastics, and pharmaceuticals. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product. The Industrial Materials segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chemicals and polymers, including industrial gases, petrochemicals, thermoplastics, polyethylene, and polypropylene. The Performance Products segment sells electronics and designed materials, including LED lighting and equipment, specialty chemicals, polyester and industrial films, and fibers. The Health Care segment sells pharmaceuticals to treat autoimmune diseases, diabetes and kidney diseases, central nervous system treatments, and vaccines. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.