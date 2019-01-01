QQQ
Range
9.96 - 9.97
Vol / Avg.
67.2K/78.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.45 - 10.88
Mkt Cap
311.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.97
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
31.3M
Outstanding
MedTech Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

MedTech Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MedTech Acquisition (MTAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ: MTAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MedTech Acquisition's (MTAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MedTech Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for MedTech Acquisition (MTAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MedTech Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for MedTech Acquisition (MTAC)?

A

The stock price for MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ: MTAC) is $9.9597 last updated Today at 5:19:33 PM.

Q

Does MedTech Acquisition (MTAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MedTech Acquisition.

Q

When is MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) reporting earnings?

A

MedTech Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MedTech Acquisition (MTAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MedTech Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does MedTech Acquisition (MTAC) operate in?

A

MedTech Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.