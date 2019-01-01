QQQ
Range
1.65 - 1.83
Vol / Avg.
33.3K/41.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.67 - 10.82
Mkt Cap
14.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
8.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Trxade Health Inc is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. Its operating segments are Trxade, Inc., Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC, Integra Pharma, LLC and Other.

Trxade Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trxade Health (MEDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trxade Health (NASDAQ: MEDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trxade Health's (MEDS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trxade Health (MEDS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trxade Health (NASDAQ: MEDS) was reported by EF Hutton on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting MEDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 154.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trxade Health (MEDS)?

A

The stock price for Trxade Health (NASDAQ: MEDS) is $1.77 last updated Today at 3:22:18 PM.

Q

Does Trxade Health (MEDS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trxade Health.

Q

When is Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) reporting earnings?

A

Trxade Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Trxade Health (MEDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trxade Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Trxade Health (MEDS) operate in?

A

Trxade Health is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.