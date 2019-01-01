Trxade Health Inc is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. Its operating segments are Trxade, Inc., Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC, Integra Pharma, LLC and Other.