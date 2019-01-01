Ceconomy AG is engaged in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE, a music streaming service that comprises songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allows customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world. Its operating segment includes DACH; Western/ Southern Europe; Eastern Europe and others. The company derives a majority of revenue from the DACH segment which includes Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary.