Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.19/4.72%
52 Wk
3.8 - 5.7
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.81
EPS
0.34
Shares
359.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ceconomy AG is engaged in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE, a music streaming service that comprises songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allows customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world. Its operating segment includes DACH; Western/ Southern Europe; Eastern Europe and others. The company derives a majority of revenue from the DACH segment which includes Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary.

Ceconomy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ceconomy (MTAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ceconomy (OTCPK: MTAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ceconomy's (MTAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ceconomy.

Q

What is the target price for Ceconomy (MTAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ceconomy

Q

Current Stock Price for Ceconomy (MTAGF)?

A

The stock price for Ceconomy (OTCPK: MTAGF) is $4.09 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 17:45:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ceconomy (MTAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ceconomy.

Q

When is Ceconomy (OTCPK:MTAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Ceconomy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ceconomy (MTAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ceconomy.

Q

What sector and industry does Ceconomy (MTAGF) operate in?

A

Ceconomy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.