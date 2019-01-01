QQQ
Range
9.95 - 9.96
Vol / Avg.
11.6K/151.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 10.7
Mkt Cap
515.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.95
P/E
-
EPS
-1.1
Shares
51.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 4:24PM
Motive Capital Corp is a blank check company.

Motive Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Motive Capital (MOTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Motive Capital (NYSE: MOTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Motive Capital's (MOTV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Motive Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Motive Capital (MOTV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Motive Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Motive Capital (MOTV)?

A

The stock price for Motive Capital (NYSE: MOTV) is $9.955 last updated Today at 3:56:23 PM.

Q

Does Motive Capital (MOTV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Motive Capital.

Q

When is Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) reporting earnings?

A

Motive Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Motive Capital (MOTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Motive Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Motive Capital (MOTV) operate in?

A

Motive Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.