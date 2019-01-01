QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 6:34AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp, formerly Clean Power Capital Corp is engaged in the development of hydrogen fueling operations across the United States.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PowerTap Hydrogen Capital (MOTNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PowerTap Hydrogen Capital (OTCPK: MOTNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PowerTap Hydrogen Capital's (MOTNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PowerTap Hydrogen Capital.

Q

What is the target price for PowerTap Hydrogen Capital (MOTNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PowerTap Hydrogen Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for PowerTap Hydrogen Capital (MOTNF)?

A

The stock price for PowerTap Hydrogen Capital (OTCPK: MOTNF) is $0.21645 last updated Today at 4:57:09 PM.

Q

Does PowerTap Hydrogen Capital (MOTNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PowerTap Hydrogen Capital.

Q

When is PowerTap Hydrogen Capital (OTCPK:MOTNF) reporting earnings?

A

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PowerTap Hydrogen Capital (MOTNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PowerTap Hydrogen Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does PowerTap Hydrogen Capital (MOTNF) operate in?

A

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.