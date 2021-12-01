 Skip to main content

Manitex Bags $18M Order For Oil & Steel Aerial Platforms In Italy
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
  • Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTXhas secured an order worth ~$18 million for Oil & Steel aerial platforms from a major utility company in Italy. The company plans to begin product delivery in the second half of 2022.
  • Oil & Steel, part of Manitex's subsidiary PM Group, has an installed base of over 1,000 machines in Italy with customers in the utility sector.
  • "This record order underscores the work we've done improving the quality, cost, and delivery of product across our European businesses. In addition, we recently received a significant order, worth over $3 million, from the same customer for knuckle boom cranes.," commented CEO Steve Filipov.
  • Price Action: MNTX shares are trading higher by 4.12% at $6.82 on the last check Wednesday.

