This Analyst With 87% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 12% Upside In AMD - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index topping the key 40,000 mark during the session. The 30-stock blue-chip index gained around 1.6% last week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Hans Mosesmann

Analyst Firm: Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom Inc . AVGO and boosted the price target from $1,650 to $2,400 on July 11. This analyst sees around 41% increase in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on . and boosted the price target from $1,650 to $2,400 on July 11. This analyst sees around 41% increase in the stock. Recent News: Broadcom borrowed $5 billion in the U.S. investment-grade bond market last week to refinance some of the loans it secured for its $69 billion acquisition of VMware Inc.

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy: 87%

87% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc . AMD and increased the price target from $190 to $205 on July 11. This analyst sees more than 12% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on . and increased the price target from $190 to $205 on July 11. This analyst sees more than 12% upside in the stock. Recent News: Advanced Micro Devices, last week, announced its plan to acquire Finnish AI start-up Silo AI for $665 million, marking one of the largest AI takeovers in Europe.

Analyst: Harsh Kumar

Analyst Firm: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Impinj, Inc . PI and boosted the price target from $150 to $180 on July 11. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on . and boosted the price target from $150 to $180 on July 11. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the stock. Recent News: Impinj, said it will release financial results for its second-quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 24.

Analyst: Craig Ellis

Analyst Firm: B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Axcelis Technologies, Inc . ACLS and raised the price target from $175 to $190 on July 12. This analyst sees around 25% gain in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on . and raised the price target from $175 to $190 on July 12. This analyst sees around 25% gain in the stock. Recent News: Axcelis, last week, raised its preliminary second-quarter estimates.

Analyst: Vivek Arya

Analyst Firm: B of A Securities

B of A Securities Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on MKS Instruments, Inc . MKSI with a Buy rating and a price target of $160 on July 10. This analyst sees over 11% upside in the stock.

Initiated coverage on . with a Buy rating and a price target of $160 on July 10. This analyst sees over 11% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 13, MKS Instruments priced its upsized private offering of $1.2 billion of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2030.

