ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
McGrath RentCorp
(NASDAQ:MGRC)
81.65
-0.56[-0.68%]
Last update: 10:00AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low81.64 - 82.36
52 Week High/Low67.08 - 91.37
Open / Close82.36 / -
Float / Outstanding21.5M / 24.3M
Vol / Avg.2.8K / 86.6K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E22.1
50d Avg. Price83.57
Div / Yield1.82/2.21%
Payout Ratio46.77
EPS0.77
Total Float21.5M

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), Dividends

McGrath RentCorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash McGrath RentCorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.49%

Annual Dividend

$1.82

Last Dividend

Apr 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

McGrath RentCorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for McGrath RentCorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on April 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.46

Q
How much per share is the next McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)?
A

McGrath RentCorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) was $0.46 and was paid out next on April 29, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.