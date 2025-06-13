House Military Subcommittee Member Susie Lee Bought This European Weapons Stock — It's Up 240% Since

Stock trading by US politicians has long been a controversial issue, sparking widespread calls for a ban on the practice. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) in May reintroduced the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act, which aims to prevent members of Congress from directly trading stocks that could create conflicts of interest.

Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) is drawing attention for a stock trade that has raised eyebrows.

According to public disclosures, Lee bought shares of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, worth between $1,000 and $15,000, on May 10, 2024. Since then, the stock is up 240% as of June 12. Lee sits on the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies, which oversees funding for US military infrastructure and veterans' services.

Rheinmetall is Germany's biggest arms manufacturer. It makes tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, military electronics, drone systems and mobility components. The company's chief executive, Armin Papperger, said during an earnings call in May that NATO chief Mark Rutte told him that the alliance's member states should be able to increase their military spending to 3.5% of their gross domestic product.

Rutte recently said that he expects NATO members to agree to a broad defence spending target of 5% of GDP during a summit in The Hague later this month, Reuters reported.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged European nations to increase their defense spending and has suggested reducing American contributions to NATO.

“I said if you’re not going to pay, we’re not going to defend… if you’re not going to pay your bills, we’re not going to defend you,” Trump told reporters in March.

Major European countries, including Germany, are launching a rearmament plan to boost the region's defenses. The EU leaders earlier this year agreed to potentially free up billions of euros to ensure Europe's security.

Lee's Recent Stock Trades

Rheinmetall is not the only notable stock trade by Lee. According to stock trading data platform Quiver Quantitative, Lee has been actively trading stocks since 2019. She sold casino operator Full House Resorts FLL shares, worth up to $50,000 on March 28, according to her public filings.She also sold several key stocks in March, including Marriott International MAR, MGM Resorts International MGM, Golden Entertainment Inc GDEN, Century Casinos Inc CNTY and Carnival Corp. CCL, public filings show.

