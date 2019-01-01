MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MGM Resorts Intl
MGM Resorts Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $48.00 expecting MGM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.22% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and MGM Resorts Intl maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MGM Resorts Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MGM Resorts Intl was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $52.00 to $48.00. The current price MGM Resorts Intl (MGM) is trading at is $34.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
