MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MGM Resorts Intl beat estimated earnings by 114.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $1.21 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MGM Resorts Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.01 -0.44 -0.85 EPS Actual 0.12 0.03 -0.13 -0.68 Revenue Estimate 2.78B 2.48B 2.09B 1.59B Revenue Actual 3.06B 2.71B 2.27B 1.65B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.