MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MFA Finl
MFA Finl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) was reported by RBC Capital on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting MFA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.86% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MFA Finl (NYSE: MFA) was provided by RBC Capital, and MFA Finl maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MFA Finl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MFA Finl was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MFA Finl (MFA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $15.00. The current price MFA Finl (MFA) is trading at is $13.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
