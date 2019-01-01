MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MFA Finl beat estimated earnings by 63.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $31.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MFA Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.44
|0.32
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.68
|0.52
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|64.41M
|41.02M
|24.55M
|26.55M
|Revenue Actual
|70.15M
|61.82M
|58.97M
|31.78M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of MFA Finl using advanced sorting and filters.
MFA Finl Questions & Answers
MFA Finl (MFA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.72.
The Actual Revenue was $61.1M, which missed the estimate of $73.8M.
