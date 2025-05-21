Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC

Dividend Yield: 15.67%

15.67% RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $11 to $10 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Kenneth Lee maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $11 to $10 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Argus Research analyst Kevin Heal reiterated a Hold rating on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Kevin Heal reiterated a Hold rating on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On April 21, AGNC Investment posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On April 21, AGNC Investment posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

MFA Financial, Inc. MFA

Dividend Yield: 14.52%

14.52% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $12.5 to $12 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $12.5 to $12 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14 on Aug. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

analyst Jay McCanless maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14 on Aug. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%. Recent News: On May 6, MFA Financial posted mixed quarterly results.

On May 6, MFA Financial posted mixed quarterly results.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY

Dividend Yield: 1 4.22%

4.22% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $20.15 to $20.5 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $20.15 to $20.5 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $21 to $19 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Richard Shane maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $21 to $19 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On April 30, Annaly Capital Management posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On April 30, Annaly Capital Management posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Photo via Shutterstock