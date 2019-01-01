Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) was reported by Jefferies on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting METC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.01% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) was provided by Jefferies, and Ramaco Resources maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ramaco Resources, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ramaco Resources was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ramaco Resources (METC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $19.00. The current price Ramaco Resources (METC) is trading at is $13.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.