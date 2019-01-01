Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.920
Quarterly Revenue
$154.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$154.9M
Earnings History
Ramaco Resources Questions & Answers
When is Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) reporting earnings?
Ramaco Resources (METC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.03.
What were Ramaco Resources’s (NASDAQ:METC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11.1M, which beat the estimate of $8.7M.
