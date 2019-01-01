Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Methode Electronics
The latest price target for Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) was reported by Barrington Research on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MEI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) was provided by Barrington Research, and Methode Electronics initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Methode Electronics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Methode Electronics was filed on January 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Methode Electronics (MEI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Methode Electronics (MEI) is trading at is $45.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
