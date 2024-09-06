NIO To Rally Around 65%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham cut the price target for Planet Labs PBC PL from $7 to $5. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating. Planet Labs PBC shares closed at $2.48 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird slashed the price target for Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI from $15 to $13. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Neutral rating. Methode Electronics shares gained 2.8% to close at $10.34 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co raised Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX price target from $20 to $23. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating. Travere Therapeutics shares fell 1.2% to close at $9.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Samsara Inc. IOT price target from $45 to $47. B of A Securities analyst Matt Bullock maintained a Buy rating. Samsara shares gained 0.2% to close at $38.75 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Hubbell Incorporated HUBB from $431 to $441. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Hubbell shares fell 1.2% to close at $370.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs slashed Core & Main, Inc. CNM price target from $57 to $50. Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained a Neutral rating. Core & Main shares fell 3.6% to close at $38.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised UiPath Inc. PATH price target from $14 to $15. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating. UiPath shares rose 0.2% to close at $12.74 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer increased the price target for Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE from $170 to $185. Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong maintained an Outperform rating. Guidewire shares fell 2.1% to close at $143.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut Bloom Energy Corporation BE price target from $15 to $11. Jefferies analyst Lloyd Byrne downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Bloom Energy shares fell 1.3% to close at $11.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan boosted NIO Inc. NIO price target from $5.3 to $8. JP Morgan analyst Nick Lai upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. NIO shares gained 14.4% to close at $4.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying Nio stock? Here’s what analysts think:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In: NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalyst forecastsPT Changes
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in