Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

Dividend Yield: 9.10%

9.10% Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $11 on Aug. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $11 on Aug. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $11 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Asiya Merchant initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $11 on June 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On July 25, Xerox reported a fiscal second-quarter 2024 sales decline of 10.0% year-on-year to $1.58 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.60 billion.

On July 25, Xerox reported a fiscal second-quarter 2024 sales decline of 10.0% year-on-year to $1.58 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.60 billion.

Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI

Dividend Yield: 5.28%

5.28% Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Barrington Research analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Market Perform rating on May 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Market Perform rating on May 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: Methode Electronics is expected to announce first quarter fiscal 2025 results on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Methode Electronics is expected to announce first quarter fiscal 2025 results on Thursday, Sept. 5.

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

Dividend Yield: 3.37%

3.37% Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $190 to $200 on July 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $190 to $200 on July 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $190 to $210 on July 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $190 to $210 on July 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Recent News: International Business Machines is laying off 1,000 employees as it shutters a fundamental research division in China.

International Business Machines is laying off 1,000 employees as it shutters a fundamental research division in China.

