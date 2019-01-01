ñol

Methode Electronics
(NYSE:MEI)
45.07
0.02[0.04%]
At close: May 31
45.05
-0.0200[-0.04%]
PreMarket: 4:27PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low40.83 - 50.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding26.8M / 36.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 205.7K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E14.72
50d Avg. Price43.95
Div / Yield0.56/1.24%
Payout Ratio17.32
EPS0.8
Total Float26.8M

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Methode Electronics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 3

EPS

$0.790

Quarterly Revenue

$291.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$291.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Methode Electronics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Methode Electronics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) reporting earnings?
A

Methode Electronics (MEI) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 3, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Q
What were Methode Electronics’s (NYSE:MEI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $219.7M, which beat the estimate of $216.5M.

