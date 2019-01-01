Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 3
EPS
$0.790
Quarterly Revenue
$291.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$291.6M
Earnings History
Methode Electronics Questions & Answers
When is Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) reporting earnings?
Methode Electronics (MEI) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 3, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.64.
What were Methode Electronics’s (NYSE:MEI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $219.7M, which beat the estimate of $216.5M.
