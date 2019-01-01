Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Medtronic
Medtronic Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) was reported by Atlantic Equities on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $105.00 expecting MDT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.85% upside). 47 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) was provided by Atlantic Equities, and Medtronic downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Medtronic, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Medtronic was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Medtronic (MDT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $125.00 to $105.00. The current price Medtronic (MDT) is trading at is $100.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
