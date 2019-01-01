Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
Earnings Recap
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Medtronic missed estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.56.
Revenue was down $99.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Medtronic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1.29
|1.32
|1.42
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|1.32
|1.41
|1.50
|Revenue Estimate
|7.90B
|7.96B
|7.86B
|8.14B
|Revenue Actual
|7.76B
|7.85B
|7.99B
|8.19B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Medtronic management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $5.53 and $5.65 per share.
Medtronic Questions & Answers
Medtronic (MDT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $1.12, which beat the estimate of $1.08.
The Actual Revenue was $7.4B, which missed the estimate of $7.5B.
