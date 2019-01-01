Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Medtronic missed estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.56.

Revenue was down $99.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Medtronic's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.37 1.29 1.32 1.42 EPS Actual 1.37 1.32 1.41 1.50 Revenue Estimate 7.90B 7.96B 7.86B 8.14B Revenue Actual 7.76B 7.85B 7.99B 8.19B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Medtronic management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $5.53 and $5.65 per share.

