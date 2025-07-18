July 18, 2025 9:17 AM 2 min read

This Verint Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Wesley Golladay initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT, Inc. AHR with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $41. American Healthcare shares closed at $37.26 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani initiated coverage on Ralliant Corporation RAL with an In-Line rating and announced a price target of $52. Ralliant shares closed at $48.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese initiated coverage on The Marcus Corporation MCS with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $24. Marcus shares closed at $17.24 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. STOK with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. Stoke Therapeutics shares closed at $12.35 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick initiated coverage on Verint Systems Inc. VRNT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40. Verint shares closed at $20.56 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MCS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

