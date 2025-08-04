Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Marcus Corp MCS

On Aug. 1, Marcus posted better-than-expected quarterly results. “It was a strong quarter for Marcus Corporation, with significant growth in revenue, operating income, net earnings and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Gregory S. Marcus, chief executive officer of Marcus Corporation. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $12.36.

RSI Value: 20.6

20.6 MCS Price Action: Shares of Marcus fell 9.2% to close at $14.87 on Friday.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK

On Aug. 1, Cinemark posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. The company's stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $23.12.

RSI Value: 22.4

22.4 CNK Price Action: Shares of Cinemark fell 3.7% to close at $25.87 on Friday.

Ziprecruiter Inc ZIP

ZipRecruiter will report second quarter financial results on Aug. 11. The company's stock fell around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.89.

RSI Value: 24

24 ZIP Ltd Price Action: Shares of Ziprecruiter fell 5.7% to close at $3.96 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock