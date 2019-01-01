QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Star Buffet Inc is a multi-concept restaurant holding company. The company owns and operates around 26 full-service restaurants located throughout the United States. It operates under trade names including 4B's Restaurants, BuddyFreddys, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, Pecos Diamond Steakhouse and Frosty Freez.

Star Buffet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Star Buffet (STRZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Buffet (OTCEM: STRZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Star Buffet's (STRZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Star Buffet.

Q

What is the target price for Star Buffet (STRZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Star Buffet

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Buffet (STRZ)?

A

The stock price for Star Buffet (OTCEM: STRZ) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 17:30:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Buffet (STRZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Star Buffet.

Q

When is Star Buffet (OTCEM:STRZ) reporting earnings?

A

Star Buffet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Star Buffet (STRZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Buffet.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Buffet (STRZ) operate in?

A

Star Buffet is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.