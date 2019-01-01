Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:20 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marchex beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $191.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marchex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|12.24M
|14.35M
|13.10M
|12.10M
|Revenue Actual
|12.79M
|13.70M
|14.01M
|12.98M
