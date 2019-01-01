Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Marchex
The latest price target for Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) was reported by Roth Capital on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting MCHX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) was provided by Roth Capital, and Marchex maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Marchex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Marchex was filed on December 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Marchex (MCHX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.75 to $4.00. The current price Marchex (MCHX) is trading at is $1.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
