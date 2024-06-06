Marchex And 4 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by 0.25% on Wednesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company’s prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

PodcastOne

The Trade: PodcastOne, Inc. PODC Director D Jonathan Merriman bought a total of 48,839 shares at an average price of $1.93. To acquire these shares, it cost around $93,641.

Director D Jonathan Merriman bought a total of 48,839 shares at an average price of $1.93. To acquire these shares, it cost around $93,641. What's Happening: On May 30, PodcastOne raised its FY25 revenue guidance.

On May 30, PodcastOne raised its FY25 revenue guidance. What PodcastOne Does: PodcastOne Inc formerly CourtSide Group Inc is a podcast platform and publisher that makes its content available to audiences via all podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, its PodcastOne app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.

BARK

The Trade: BARK, Inc. BARK Executive Chairman Matt Meeker acquired a total of 38,461 shares at an average price of $1.39. To acquire these shares, it cost around $53,530.

Executive Chairman Matt Meeker acquired a total of 38,461 shares at an average price of $1.39. To acquire these shares, it cost around $53,530. What's Happening: On June 3, BARK reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance below estimates.

On June 3, BARK reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance below estimates. What BARK Does: BARK Inc is a dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services, and content.

Check This Out: Top 4 Consumer Stocks That May Implode In Q2

Fathom Holdings

The Trade: Fathom Holdings Inc. FTHM Director Scott N Flanders acquired a total of 12,648 shares at an average price of $1.74. The insider spent around $22,049 to buy those shares.

Director Scott N Flanders acquired a total of 12,648 shares at an average price of $1.74. The insider spent around $22,049 to buy those shares. What's Happening: On May 28, Fathom Holdings named Jon Gwin as its new COO.

On May 28, Fathom Holdings named Jon Gwin as its new COO. What Fathom Holdings Does: Fathom Holdings Inc is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and Software as a Service offering to brokerages and agents by leveraging proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent.

Sypris Solutions

The Trade : Sypris Solutions, Inc. SYPR Director Gary L Convis acquired a total of 1,274 shares at an average price of $1.58. The insider spent around $2,013 to buy those shares.

: Director Gary L Convis acquired a total of 1,274 shares at an average price of $1.58. The insider spent around $2,013 to buy those shares. What's Happening : On June 3, Sypris named Michael D. Sedgwick as Vice President and General Manager of Sypris Electronics, LLC.

: On June 3, Sypris named Michael D. Sedgwick as Vice President and General Manager of Sypris Electronics, LLC. What Sypris Solutions Does: Sypris Solutions Inc is a USA-based company engaged in providing truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics.

Marchex

The Trade: Marchex, Inc. MCHX CEO Edwin A Miller acquired a total of 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.36. The insider spent $272,000 to buy those shares.

CEO Edwin A Miller acquired a total of 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.36. The insider spent $272,000 to buy those shares. What's Happening: On May 7, Marchex posted downbeat quarterly sales.

On May 7, Marchex posted downbeat quarterly sales. What Marchex Does: Marchex Inc is a conversational analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connect the voice of the customer to their business.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here