Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$1.350
Quarterly Revenue
$1.8B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.8B
Earnings History
Microchip Technology Questions & Answers
When is Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) reporting earnings?
Microchip Technology (MCHP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.62.
What were Microchip Technology’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $972.1M, which beat the estimate of $947.5M.
