Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) was reported by Raymond James on March 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting MBWM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.13% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) was provided by Raymond James, and Mercantile Bank upgraded their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mercantile Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mercantile Bank was filed on March 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mercantile Bank (MBWM) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $44.00. The current price Mercantile Bank (MBWM) is trading at is $33.05, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.