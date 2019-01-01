ñol

Mercantile Bank
(NASDAQ:MBWM)
33.05
00
At close: May 31
33.05
00
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.51 - 40.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15.3M / 15.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 46.3K
Mkt Cap523.6M
P/E9.31
50d Avg. Price33.26
Div / Yield1.24/3.75%
Payout Ratio33.8
EPS0.73
Total Float15.3M

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Mercantile Bank reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 19

EPS

$0.730

Quarterly Revenue

$40.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$40.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:01 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mercantile Bank beat estimated earnings by 1.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was down $2.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercantile Bank's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.86 0.85 0.74 0.71
EPS Actual 0.94 0.95 1.12 0.87
Revenue Estimate 45.20M 41.47M 41.29M 42.10M
Revenue Actual 45.17M 46.69M 45.43M 43.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Mercantile Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) reporting earnings?
A

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.45, which hit the estimate of $0.45.

Q
What were Mercantile Bank’s (NASDAQ:MBWM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $31.2M, which missed the estimate of $31.4M.

