Why Lixte Biotechnology Shares Are Trading Lower By 26%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PIRS gained 90% to $0.3560 after the company issued strategic update and announced restructuring.
- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS shares surged 32% to $2.10 after the company announced it launched a new party accessory product line available at Walmart.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS gained 29% to $2.78 after the company signed a partnership with SEQENS to produce Sarconeos (BIO101) active compound, the company's main product.
- iCAD, Inc. ICAD rose 21.3% to $2.50. iCAD signed strategic commercial agreement with Radiology Partners, the nation's largest radiology practice.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS shares climbed 18.7% to $0.3121 after EMA announced positive feedback on the company's proposed Phase 3 study AR-301 for pneumonia caused by Gram-positive bacteria Staphylococcus aureus in mechanically ventilated hospitalized patients.
- Interlink Electronics, Inc. LINK shares climbed 17.4% to $12.65.
- Innodata Inc. INOD gained 16.2% to $12.43.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS climbed 15.1% to $2.9585. Benchmark, on Monday, maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $2 to $3.
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN gained 14.4% to $0.9595.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES rose 13.4% to $1.8061. Advanced Emissions Solutions named Robert Rasmus to succeed Greg Marken as President and CEO on July 17, 2023.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI gained 13.4% to $5.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Monday.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS rose 13% to $3.3106. Altice USA named CEO Dennis Mathew as Chairman.
- Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR climbed 12.8% to $2.64.
- Astronics Corporation ATRO gained 12.6% to $20.89. Astronics reported above-consensus second-quarter preliminary revenue results.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE climbed 12.3% to $4.0250.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW gained 12.2% to $65.79 following better-than-expected second-quarter results.
- PacWest Bancorp PACW climbed 11.5% to $9.19.
- Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT shares rose 10% to $0.4312 after surging 19% on Monday.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD gained 9.7% to $4.65.
- Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM rose 9.7% to $32.31 after the company posted upbeat second-quarter results and raised quarterly dividend.
- iSun, Inc. ISUN shares climbed 9.1% to $0.43.
Losers
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR shares fell 67.1% to $0.2045 after the company announced on July 17th it, along with its subsidiaries, ceased operations and filed a voluntary petition for relief under the Bankruptcy Code.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO declined 29% to $0.2803. Fangdd Network announced an $8 million registered direct offering of 11,428,565 shares at a purchase price of $0.70 per share.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT fell 26.2% to $5.56 after the company announced pricing of a $3.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Masimo Corporation MASI dipped 21.8% to $115.01 after the company reported weak preliminary revenue results for the second quarter.
- AERWINS Technologies Inc. AWIN fell 21.4% to $0.3524.
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares declined 21.2% to $2.9985.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO declined 21.1% to $1.12 after the company released duration of remission data from Phase 1b expansion trial of APVO436 for Acute myelogenous leukemia.
- CEL-SCI Corporation CVM fell 20.6% to $2.27 after the company priced its public offering of 2.5 million shares at $2 per share.
- UTime Limited UTME tumbled 19% to $0.7780.
- EUDA Health Holdings Limited EUDA fell 18% to $0.5001.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS fell 15.2% to $44.47.
- Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX dipped 14.4% to $7.29.
- IronNet, Inc. IRNT fell 14% to $0.1549. IronNet intends to voluntarily delist securities from the NYSE.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI fell 13.6% to $0.70 after declining around 15% on Monday.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS fell 13.3% to $8.43 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Ryvyl Inc. RVYL declined 13.5% to $1.2705.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI fell 9.2% to $22.35. BTIG initiated coverage on eXp World with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $14.
- Novan, Inc. NOVN fell 8.8% to $0.1640. Novan shares declined 70% on Monday after the company announced it entered into an agreement to sell substantially all of its assets and filed for Chapter 11 protection.
- SunCar Technology Group Inc. SDA declined 8.3% to $9.99.
- FREYR Battery FREY fell 7.6% to $8.88. Goldman Sachs downgraded FREYR Battery from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $14 to $10.
