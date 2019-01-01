Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Main Street Capital
The latest price target for Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) was reported by RBC Capital on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting MAIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.03% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) was provided by RBC Capital, and Main Street Capital maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Main Street Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Main Street Capital was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Main Street Capital (MAIN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $48.00 to $45.00. The current price Main Street Capital (MAIN) is trading at is $38.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
